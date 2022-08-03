The “Come Back Alive” Foundation and the Baykar company signed a memorandum of partnership

The Army Relief Fund "Come Back Alive" and the Turkish company Baykar have officially announced their cooperation. On Wednesday, August 3, the directors of the organizations Haluk Bayraktar and Taras Chmut signed a memorandum on further partnership.

"Come back alive" reaches a new systemic level of work with international partners. [...] From now on, not only the state is a player at the international level of arming the country, but also foundations like ours. And we are ready to join this and provide a shoulder of support to the state, including with products for military purposes," said the director of the foundation, Taras Chmut.

All the details of the future interaction of the parties are currently not disclosed. However, the partners agreed on the implementation of international standards for the development of cooperation and the involvement of other representatives in such cooperation.

On July 26 of this year, the "Come back alive" fund announced the purchase and transfer to the Ukrainian military of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft complex, with a total cost of $16,502,450. To make the deal possible, in March 2022, the fund received permission to import military goods.