The SBU exposed and detained members of the Russian FSB spy network. The manager was caught red-handed in Odesa

The security service exposed and detained members of the Russian FSB spy network. Its leader turned out to be a resident of Odesa recruited by the Russians under the pseudonym "Professor".

This was reported by the SBU.

In Ukraine, he created an extensive agent-informant network, in which he involved residents of other regions.

"Professor" and his agents informed Russian special services about the location of decision-making centers and strategic objects of critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

SBU special agents detained the "Professor" while he was "hot" — he was scouting around the Odesa military administration. Another agent of this network was detained in the Ivano-Frankivsk oblast.

They are currently solving the issue of notifying them of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code (treason).