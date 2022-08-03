Marines staged an ambush in Donetsk oblast and destroyed 15 occupants and equipment

Ukrainian marines in Donetsk oblast staged an ambush, destroying equipment and a dozen or so occupants.

This is reported on the website of the Naval Forces.

The fighters managed to destroy two infantry fighting vehicles, one tank, 15 soldiers, and captured three occupiers.

In the Kherson oblast, marines knocked out an enemy tank and took two prisoners. "It is important that almost all prisoners are forcibly mobilized from the “DPR”, which once again demonstrates all the "advantages" of life under Russian occupation," the Navy stated.