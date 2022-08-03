The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed the appointment of ex-prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova as ambassador to Switzerland

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, signed the appointment of the former Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, as ambassador to Switzerland.
He told this in an interview with Ukrinform.
"Yes, I signed the application for the appointment of Ms. Venediktova as ambassador to Switzerland," Kuleba commented.
He added that this idea was born "in a circle of several people — they sat, discussed, and such an option was found." Now the relevant decree must be signed by the president.
- Previously, the head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People", Davyd Arakhamia, spoke about Venediktovaʼs diplomatic position, but did not give details. The MP, Oleksiy Goncharenko, wrote that her candidacy is being considered for the role of ambassador to Switzerland.
- On July 19, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General.