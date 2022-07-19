They want to appoint former Prosecutor General Venediktova to a diplomatic post

Former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is expected to be appointed on the diplomatic front.

This was announced by the head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People," David Arakhamia, on the telethon air.

"We are waiting for her new assignment on the diplomatic front in a few days or maybe a week. Her experience will serve the state in a new place, which needs to be strengthened by professional managers and lawyers," he noted.

According to him, the ex-prosecutor remains in the "Servant of the People" team.

"We are waiting for news about personnel appointments on the diplomatic front, and thank you for your work."

MP Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote that Venediktovaʼs candidacy is being considered for the role of ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland.