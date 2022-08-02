The CEC has determined who will be the “servants of the people” in the Rada instead of Olha Sovhyria and Andrii Kostin

The Central Election Commission recognized Artem Mykhailiuk and Oleksandr Vasiuk as elected MPs from the "Servant of the People" party. The commission reported this on the evening of August 2.

In the Rada, they will replace Olha Sovhyria, who was appointed as a judge of the Constitutional Court, and Andrii Kostin, who became the general prosecutor — both of them resigned their parliamentary powers.

At the special parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, Artem Mykhailiuk and Oleksandr Vasiuk were numbered #142 and #143 in the election list of the "Servant of the People" party.