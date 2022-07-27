The Verkhovna Rada appointed the MP Sovhyria as a new judge of the Constitutional Court

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for the appointment of the MP from "Servant of the People" faction, Olha Sovhyria, as a new judge of the Constitutional Court.

293 MPs spoke in favor of this decision. Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the MP from "Holos" faction, writes.

The "Servant of the People" faction gave 220 votes, 14 — the "For the Future" faction, 15 — newly created from the remnants of the “For Life and Peace" OPZZh, another 18 votes — the "Trust" group, 14 — another group created from the former OPZZh, — "Recovery of Ukraine". 12 non-factional MPs also supported this decision.

To a question about the deputyʼs mandate, Sovhyria answered that on July 26 she sent a statement to the Verkhovna Radaʼs apparatus about drawing up a mandate. The Constitution of Ukraine prohibits the appointment of a judge of the CC to a person who belongs to political parties, trade unions, participates in any political activity, has a representative mandate, holds any other paid position or performs other paid work, except scientific, teaching or creative.

In addition, the reform of the Constitutional Court is in the requirements of the European Union for the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession. In particular, the EU requires the introduction of a transparent and fair competition for the positions of judges of the CC.