”They are in an absolutely deplorable state.” The Spanish government canceled the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that the countryʼs government will not send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, which are stored at the military base in Zaragoza, due to their unusable condition.

This is reported by El Mundo.

"Today we are considering all possibilities, but I can already tell you that the Leopards, which have not been used in Zaragoza for many years, cannot [be sent to the war in Ukraine], because they are in an absolutely deplorable condition," Robles said.

She added that Spain conducted examinations and established that these tanks cannot be used because they pose a risk to people.