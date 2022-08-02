“Servant of the People” moved district offices in the oblasts and reduced the number of employees

The head of the "Servant of the People" party, Olena Shulyak, said in an interview with "Babel”, that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the presidential party has significantly reduced the number of full-time employees.

"We suspended contracts with someone because we believe that we may work with these people after the victory. There are some people we said goodbye to because the district offices were closed," she explained.

According to her, in some places the work of the party in the districts was stopped and it was transferred to the region, because it is impractical to keep people in a closed office.