Explosions rang out in several districts of Mykolaiv. One person was injured

Around four in the morning on August 2, the occupying forces struck Mykolaiv again — powerful explosions thundered in several districts of the city. According to preliminary information, one person was injured.
This was reported by the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkovych.
In Mykolaiv, the air alert lasted from 03:53 to 05:45.
"We are clarifying detailed information about the consequences of shelling," added Sienkovych.
- For the third day in a row, Russia is massively shelling Mykolaiv. On the night of July 31, the occupiers launched a massive attack on Mykolaiv — about 40 rockets. The Mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that Mykolaiv was under the heaviest fire during the entire war.