New Zealand has fully opened its borders for the first time since March 2020

For the first time since March 2020, New Zealand has fully opened its borders, which were closed after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC writes about it.

Despite this, most visitors to the country will need to be vaccinated, but there are no quarantine requirements. Cruise ships and foreign pleasure yachts are now allowed to dock.

New Zealand first announced a plan to open its borders in February gradually. This allowed vaccinated citizens to return from Australia. Tourism has been one of the industries hardest hit by New Zealandʼs tough measures due to COVID-19. In March 2021, the industryʼs role in the countryʼs GDP decreased to 2.9% from 5.5% a year earlier.