”We are constantly assessing the situation.” McDonaldʼs commented on rumors about the opening of restaurants in Ukraine

The McDonaldʼs company constantly assesses the situation in Ukraine and has ambitions to restore the operation of its restaurants in some regions of the country.

The head of the public relations department at McDonaldʼs, Alesya Mudzhyri, said this in a comment to Babel.

"We are committed to Ukraine and constantly assess the situation, with the ambition to resume work in some areas. At this stage, we cannot announce specific details or plans," said Alesya Mudzhyri.

She added that the McDonaldʼs company continues to pay salaries to its team and has donated products from restaurants and warehouses for humanitarian needs — more than 700 tons of products worth more than UAH 130 million. The company also helps Ukrainian hospitals with equipment and medicines.