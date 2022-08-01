New Zealand introduced additional sanctions against Russia, the restrictions affected the countryʼs armed forces and military-industrial complex.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand.

"Putin and the Russian military are responsible for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which is a gross violation of fundamental international law," reported the head of the Foreign Ministry of New Zealand, Nanaya Mahuta.

Sanctions impose restrictions on:

the armed forces of Russia, including logistical support;

defense enterprises responsible for the supply of weapons.

The insurance company SOGAZ, Russian Railways and defense enterprises that research, produce and test military equipment were also sanctioned.