New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 40 companies in Russia and Belarus.

This was stated by New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaya Mahuta.

"These companies, controlled by Putinʼs government, are of strategic importance to Russia because they provide raw materials, infrastructure, communications, transport, weapons and financing," the minister said.

Among the sanctioned companies is the gas monopoly Gazprom. Sanctions have also been imposed on companies in Russiaʼs military-industrial complex. A total of 44 structures were restricted, including six Belarusian defense structures. New Zealand companies and citizens will be barred from interacting with them.