The Kosovo government has agreed to postpone for a month the decision which caused the Serbs protesting

The government of Kosovo has agreed to postpone for a month the replacement of Serbian documents and license plates.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti.

"In cooperation with our international allies, we commit to delaying the implementation of decisions on car license plates and entry-exit documents at border crossing points with Serbia for 30 days, provided that all barricades are removed and full freedom of movement is restored," he wrote and published a government statement.

It states that the Government of Kosovo strongly condemns the blocking of roads in the north of Kosovo and the shooting there.

"It is about the tendency to destabilize Kosovo and endanger the peace and security of citizens and our country. This afternoon and evening numerous aggressive actions took place, provoked and prepared by official Belgrade," the statement said.