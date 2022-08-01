The Kosovo government has agreed to postpone for a month the decision which caused the Serbs protesting

The government of Kosovo has agreed to postpone for a month the replacement of Serbian documents and license plates.
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti.
"In cooperation with our international allies, we commit to delaying the implementation of decisions on car license plates and entry-exit documents at border crossing points with Serbia for 30 days, provided that all barricades are removed and full freedom of movement is restored," he wrote and published a government statement.
It states that the Government of Kosovo strongly condemns the blocking of roads in the north of Kosovo and the shooting there.
"It is about the tendency to destabilize Kosovo and endanger the peace and security of citizens and our country. This afternoon and evening numerous aggressive actions took place, provoked and prepared by official Belgrade," the statement said.
- Kosovo is an area in Serbia inhabited by Albanians. In 1991, the district declared independence. The authorities of the former Yugoslavia introduced security forces into the territory of Kosovo. At first, it was a special operation, but in 1998, ethnic cleansing began in the region — Serbs destroyed Albanians. Because of this, in 1999, NATO bombed large Serbian cities, in particular the capital Belgrade. After that, troops were withdrawn from Kosovo, and the region came under the control of UN peacekeepers.
- In 2008, the parliament of Kosovo declared full independence from Serbia, which has never recognized this independence. Today, according to the Constitution of Serbia, Kosovo is part of it and is called the Autonomous Region of Kosovo and Metohija. De facto, the region is not controlled by Belgrade and is not subject to Serbia.
- The country has been recognized by almost 100 countries of the world. Serbia no longer recognizes the independence of Kosovo.