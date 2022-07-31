Starting tomorrow, Kosovo will ban the entry of citizens with Serbian documents. Serbs are building barricades and their president is talking about war

The authorities of Kosovo will stop allowing persons with Serbian documents into their territory from Monday. This caused an aggravation of the security situation in the region.

The Serbian service of the BBC writes about it.

From August 1, the regime will be in effect, according to which persons with Serbian documents will be issued separate documents when entering Kosovo. Cars with Serbian registration will also not be allowed into the country. They will also have to be exchanged for Kosovar ones.

The Kosovo authorities called the move "mutual", as Serbia has not recognized her documents for more than 11 years. In an address on Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed his concern about such a decision. "I am worried about the reaction of the Serbian people, I advise everyone to be calm. I am asking everyone for peace," said Vucic. He called on citizens, if they want to protest, to do so in a "peaceful" way.

The Serbian newspaper "Danas" reported the sounds of sirens in the center of the Serb-populated North Mitrovica in Kosovo. The sirens worked for about an hour. Residents were urged not to leave their homes and stay away from windows.

In addition, Vučić also stated that the Kosovo army is allegedly preparing to attack the northern part of Serbia at midnight. The President is also preparing an address to the people on this matter.

Kosovo edition RTK Live reported that Kosovo temporarily closed two border crossings in the north of the country. The police announced that the Bernyak and Jarinje border crossings are closed for the passage of citizens. The police also said that local Serbs on the Mitrovica-Jarinje and Mitrovica-Berniak tracks.