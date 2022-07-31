The James Webb telescope showed a photo of Jupiter “on its side”

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has published a raw image of Jupiter, in which the planet appears to be "on its side".

This image, taken by the telescope on July 27, shows the giant planet with storms, the Great Red Spot and streaks in the atmosphere.

The image should help astronomers study the planetʼs atmosphere — the characteristics of its thermal structure, winds and aurora.

The NIRCam imaged Jupiter for nearly 11 minutes using the F212N filter, which observes light with a wavelength of 2.12 microns—the size of a bacterium.

In early August, the telescope is scheduled to study Jupiterʼs volcanic moon Io, the large asteroid Hygeia, and the remnants of the supernova Cassiopeia A.