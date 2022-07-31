General Staff: In the war with Ukraine, the Russian army lost another 160 soldiers per day

As of July 31, Russia lost approximately 40,830 servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The Russian army also lost:
- 1,763 tanks;
- 4,004 armored combat vehicles;
- 916 artillery systems;
- 259 MLRS;
- 117 anti-aircraft warfare;
- 223 aircraft;
- 190 helicopters;
- 2,902 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 15 ships/boats;
- 735 operational-tactical level drones;
- 80 units of special equipment;
- 174 cruise missiles.
The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.