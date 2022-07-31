News

General Staff: In the war with Ukraine, the Russian army lost another 160 soldiers per day

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

As of July 31, Russia lost approximately 40,830 servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Russian army also lost:

  • 1,763 tanks;
  • 4,004 armored combat vehicles;
  • 916 artillery systems;
  • 259 MLRS;
  • 117 anti-aircraft warfare;
  • 223 aircraft;
  • 190 helicopters;
  • 2,902 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 15 ships/boats;
  • 735 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 80 units of special equipment;
  • 174 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.