As of July 31, Russia lost approximately 40,830 servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Russian army also lost:

1,763 tanks;

4,004 armored combat vehicles;

916 artillery systems;

259 MLRS;

117 anti-aircraft warfare;

223 aircraft;

190 helicopters;

2,902 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

15 ships/boats;

735 operational-tactical level drones;

80 units of special equipment;

174 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.