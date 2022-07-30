Journalists of the American TV channel CNN have published an investigation into the fact that Russia secretly exports gold from the African state of Sudan, disguising it as the export of other goods, including cookies. We are talking about 16 planes with gold in the last year and a half.

According to CNN sources, the scheme involves the military leadership of Sudan, which allows the export of gold to circumvent the laws, depriving the country of hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

The military leadership makes concessions in exchange for support for the Kremlin, as was the case de facto in 2021, when the Russian Federation supported the coup in Sudan, asserting the power of the military.