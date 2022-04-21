EU imposes sanctions on Wagner curator Prigozhin and Ukrainian fugitive businessman Kurchenko

The European Union has sanctioned Putinʼs cook, Wagnerʼs curator Yevgeny Prigozhin, and Yanukovychʼs fugitive businessman Sergey Kurchenko.

This decision was published in the Official Journal of the EU.

"The Council considers that two individuals should be added to the list of persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures set out in the Annex to Decision 2014/145/CFSP for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and for benefitting from Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea or the destabilisation of Eastern Ukraine", the document said.

As for Yevgeny Prygozhin, it is noted that his actions "undermined and threatened the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine". At the same time, Kurchenko helped large Russian companies and state-owned holdings circumvent EU sanctions.