The first two cases of death from monkeypox were recorded in Europe. Both in Spain

The first two cases of death from monkeypox were recorded in Europe. Both deaths were reported by Spanish health authorities.

Reuters writes about it.

The Spaniards reported the first death on Friday, and on Saturday it became known about the second. The first death from monkeypox was also reported in Brazil. Thus, these are the first fatal cases of the disease outside of Africa.

In Spain, it was reported that the first patient died of encephalitis, which developed against the background of infection with monkeypox. The cause of death of the second person has not yet been named.

A total of 4,300 cases of infection in Spain, of which 3.2% of people were hospitalized.