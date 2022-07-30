Norway will give Ukraine 14 IVECO armored vehicles

The Norwegian government decided to transfer 14 IVECO LAV III armored vehicles to Ukraine. Such machines were used by Norwegian troops in Afghanistan.

The press service of the Norwegian government writes about it.

They emphasize that these machines have good mobility and protection.

"The machines are in demand by the Ukrainian authorities and are supplied in addition to other military equipment, such as artillery, portable anti-aircraft systems and armored personnel carriers, which Norway has already transferred to Ukraine," the message reads.

Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram noted that Norway constantly evaluates what military assistance it can provide to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.