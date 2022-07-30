”Schemes”: Russia continues to bring military equipment to the borders of Ukraine

Russia is increasing the presence of military equipment on the border with Ukraine near the occupied part of the Kharkiv region. This was recorded by the Planet Labs satellite.

This was reported on Saturday, July 30, by the "Schemes" project, which has the images at its disposal.

The pictures show that part of the equipment is being transported by rail and taken to the village of Sobolevka, Belgorod oblast. According to military experts, in the future, the Russian military can use this equipment, in particular, in the Izyum and Slovyansk areas.

On July 28, the satellite recorded an increase in the number of military equipment and personnel of the Russian army in the village of Sobolevka, Belgorod oblast, if compared with a picture taken from space of this area on June 19. The satellite also recorded the moment when military equipment was brought to Sobolevka by railway cars on July 28.

The territory of the village of Sobolivka was previously used by the Russians for the placement of equipment.