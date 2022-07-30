The Russians shelled Mykolaiv again at night. There are victims

Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv again at night. Shells hit one of the sleeping areas of the city, one person died.

This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv Oblast Administration Vitaliy Kim.

"On the night of July 30, after 01:00, one of the residential areas of the city was shelled. It is known in advance that one person died, six were injured. High-rise buildings suffered significant damage as a result of the shelling," he said.

Several explosions were also heard outside the town of Bashtanka during the night. According to Kim, the anti-aircraft defense worked there.

In addition, the Russians continue to shell the populated areas of the region along the demarcation line.