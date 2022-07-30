The Ukrainian armed forces in the south destroyed more than 100 Russian soldiers and seven tanks in one day

During the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 100 Russian soldiers in the south. They also knocked out seven enemy tanks.

This is stated in the summary of the Operational Command "South".

"The total losses of the enemy are: 105 rocket launchers, 7 T-62 and 72 tanks, a howitzer "Msta-B" and 2 self-propelled artillery installations, a self-propelled artillery and mortar installation "Nona-S", 17 units of armored and automotive equipment, 2 field vehicles were also destroyed ammunition depots in Beryslav and Kherson districts," the message says.

Ukrainian aviation struck two concentrations of Russians and equipment in the Kherson and Snihurivka districts, and also hit an enemy ammunition depot in Mykolayiv oblast. Four pairs of helicopters attacked a cluster of occupiers and equipment in the Snigurivka and Beryslav districts.

In addition, the Armed Forces hit the command post of the battalion tactical group of the 34th separate motorized rifle brigade of the occupiers in Bruskinske.

Also, OC "South" reported that due to the strikes of the Ukrainian military, traffic on the railway bridge across the Dnipro is impossible.