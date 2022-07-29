Germany will hand over 16 armored bridge-builders to Ukraine

Germany decided to transfer 16 Biber armored bridge-builders to Ukraine. They are used to guide pontoon crossings.

This was reported by the German Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

"For further support of the Ukrainian ground forces, Minister Lambrecht decided to hand over 16 Biber armored bridge-builders. They can be used to overcome water or other obstacles in battle," the message reads.

The German manufacturer assures that such a bridge builder can deploy a bridge in 60 seconds. The length of one section is 20 meters. The stacker itself is built on a Leopard 1 tank chassis.