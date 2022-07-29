”Azov” confirmed the death of its captured fighters in a colony in the occupied Donbas. The Red Cross has already gone there

The patronage service of the "Azov" regiment confirmed that Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed as a result of the shelling of the colony in the occupied Olenivka of Donetsk oblast. Now the names of the victims and the dead are being established.

This was reported by the patronage service of the regiment in its Telegram channel.

"We are finding out the names of the dead and injured through our channels. The International Committee of the Red Cross also went to the place. Any information currently appearing in Russian Telegram channels and other mass media is a psychological special operation against Azov and Ukrainian society," they emphasized.

"Azov" emphasized that they will inform the relatives as soon as they receive any reliable information.