State Border Service: Ukrainians with dual citizenship cannot leave the country with a foreign passport

Ukrainians who have a second citizenship cannot leave the country using the passport of another country.

This is reported by the State Border Service.

The service reminded that according to Ukrainian legislation, dual citizenship is not allowed in Ukraine. "A person who has several citizenships, one of which is Ukrainian, is considered a citizen of Ukraine in relations with Ukraine," the message reads.

Therefore, natural persons can legally use the passport of a citizen of another country to cross the state border of Ukraine after a presidential decree has been issued on the loss of Ukrainian citizenship by these persons.