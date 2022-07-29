The court changed the sentence of Russian military officer, Shishimarin. Instead of life imprisonment, he will be imprisoned for 15 years

The Kyiv Court of Appeal changed the sentence of Russian soldier, Vadym Shishymarin, and replaced life imprisonment with 15 years of imprisonment.

This was reported by the publication "Grata".

The decision was made by a panel of judges headed by Oleksandr Kiyashko. On May 23, the Solomyan Court of Kyiv found Shishymarin guilty of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with the intentional murder of Oleksandr Shelipov, a 62-year-old resident of Chupakhivka village, Sumy oblast. He died on February 28, 2022.

Shishimarin is a serviceman of the elite 4th tank Kantemyriv division of the Russian army. Shortly before committing the crime, the tank column in which he was a part was defeated by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Fleeing from the fire of the Ukrainian defenders, the Russian sergeant together with four other occupiers stole a car. On the way, they killed a man who was returning home, so that he would not betray them.