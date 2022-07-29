In the USA, the fourth patient in history was cured of HIV. He was ill for 33 years

In the USA, the fourth patient in the world was cured of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). He is a 66-year-old man who fell ill in 1988.

The BBCwrites about it.

At the age of 63, he was given another diagnosis — leukemia. Doctors decided he needed a bone marrow transplant to replace the cancerous blood cells. Coincidentally, the donor was resistant to HIV. Subsequently, the patient stopped taking antiretroviral therapy.

The man, who does not want to be named, has become known as a patient at City of Hope, the name of the hospital in Duarte, California, where he was being treated.

"When I was diagnosed with HIV in 1988, like many others, I thought it was a death sentence. "I never thought I would live to see the day when I no longer have HIV," said the recovered man.

After the bone marrow transplant, doctors carefully monitored the "City of Hope" patient — the level of HIV in his body is now impossible to determine. He has been in remission for over 17 months.