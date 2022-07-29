Latvia resumed gas purchases from Russia

The operator of the gas transportation system of Latvia, Latvijas gaze, resumed the purchase of gas from Russia.
Delfi writes about it.
At the same time, the head of the company, Aigars Kalvitis, stated that fuel is not bought directly from “Gazprom”, but through an intermediary and in euros. He refused to name the supplier, citing commercial confidentiality.
The publication notes that after the start of the war in Ukraine, the supply of Russian gas to Latvia was interrupted and stopped several times, but it began to increase from mid-June.
On July 14, the Seimas of Latvia decided to completely ban the supply of natural gas from Russia from January 1, 2023.
- On July 26, EU countries agreed on an emergency plan to reduce gas consumption by 15%. The purpose of the plan is to reduce the risks that may arise as a result of the complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia.
- Since June 16, “Gazprom” has reduced supplies of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to 40% of the nominal capacity, explaining this by the fact that Canada, due to sanctions, did not return the turbine needed for the gas pipeline. On July 17, she was handed over to Germany for return to Russia, but she still hasnʼt reached the Russian Federation.
- And on July 25, “Gazprom” decided to stop the operation of another turbine of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, reducing the supply of gas to 20% of the pipelineʼs capacity.