Latvia resumed gas purchases from Russia

The operator of the gas transportation system of Latvia, Latvijas gaze, resumed the purchase of gas from Russia.

Delfi writes about it.

At the same time, the head of the company, Aigars Kalvitis, stated that fuel is not bought directly from “Gazprom”, but through an intermediary and in euros. He refused to name the supplier, citing commercial confidentiality.

The publication notes that after the start of the war in Ukraine, the supply of Russian gas to Latvia was interrupted and stopped several times, but it began to increase from mid-June.

On July 14, the Seimas of Latvia decided to completely ban the supply of natural gas from Russia from January 1, 2023.