A Syrian ship with stolen Ukrainian barley arrived in Lebanon

A Syrian-flagged vessel loaded with Ukrainian barley from the occupied territory arrived in Lebanon at the port of Tripoli.

This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon.

The head of the department, Ihor Ostash, announced this to President Michel Aoun. He said that this ship arrived at the port on July 27 from the port of Feodosia, where it was loaded with stolen goods. Ostash called on the Lebanese side to find out the circumstances of this situation, as it harms bilateral relations.