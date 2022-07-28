”We are the descendants of those who did not break.” The Minister of Defense congratulated Ukrainians on Statehood Day

Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov stated on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood that during 155 days of full-scale war, many people realized what it really means to have their own state.

"This holiday symbolizes and affirms the right of Ukrainians to independently determine their own destiny on their land. To be in oneʼs right," the minister writes.

He reminded that Ukraine fought for the right to independence for centuries and won it at a heavy price.

"Generations of our ancestors over the centuries have chosen this right at various stages of state formation. They lost and won again. The spirit of the nation was hardened in the struggle, we are the descendants of those who did not break. Now is our time to hold the blow," Reznikov emphasized and assured that the repulse of Russian aggression will certainly end in our victory and the unconditional affirmation of Ukrainian statehood for all time.

"Thousands of patriots have already paid for it with their lives. Eternal memory to all fighters who died for Ukraine," the Minister of Defense concluded his post.