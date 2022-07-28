The Rada adopted the law on special rights for Poles in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the introduction of special rights for Polish citizens on the territory of Ukraine. They will have the same opportunities as Ukrainians.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from "Holos" wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

283 MPs from all parliamentary factions and groups voted for the relevant decision.

The draft law provides that Polish citizens will be able to stay freely in Ukraine for 18 months. They will also be able to enjoy all the rights and freedoms that Ukrainians have.

This will mean that Poles will have the right to employment without a special permit, to social protection, to education at the same level as Ukrainians, to social benefits, to medical assistance, etc.