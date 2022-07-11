Zelensky submitted to the Council a draft law on the special status of Poles. What does it mean?

In Ukraine, they plan to introduce a special status for Polish citizens, the corresponding draft law was published on the website of the Council. It was submitted to the parliament by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The document envisages giving Poles the opportunity to legally stay on the territory of Ukraine for 18 months.

At the same time, they will have the same rights as citizens of Ukraine to:

employment in Ukraine;

carrying out economic activities in Ukraine;

study in educational institutions of Ukraine;

medical care on the territory of Ukraine;

separate social benefits provided for by the legislation of Ukraine.

"Ukraine is symbolically inviting us with this gesture of the president: ʼWe welcome you here with special rights.ʼ Let this be some kind of sign for us," said Polish President Andrzej Duda during a speech on the 79th anniversary of the Volyn tragedy.

In addition, Zelenskyi signed a decree awarding the Polish city of Przemyśl with the title of "Rescuer City".

The award honors the unprecedented solidarity of the local authorities, residents, and volunteers of Przemyśl with the Ukrainian people, the comprehensive large-scale assistance to the citizens of Ukraine who were forced to leave their homeland as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as the strong support of Ukraine in the defense of its independence and sovereignty.

Przemyśl became the second city after Polish Rzeszów to receive this honorary distinction.