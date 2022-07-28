Traffic has been restored in Kyiv oblast in all places where bridges were damaged during hostilities

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Oblat Military Administration, reported that traffic has been restored in the region in almost all places where bridges were damaged during the hostilities. Work is ongoing at three locations.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"A total of 48 man-made structures were damaged in Kyiv oblast due to hostilities. 24 each on state and local highways," he said.

Work is currently underway on:

the bridge over the Prypiat River on the road P-56 Chernihiv — Pakul — checkpoint "Slavutych" — Chornobyl near the city of Prypiat;

the bridge over the Uzh River on the road P-02 Kyiv — Ivankiv — Ovruch near the village of Poliske;

the bridge over the Hrezlia River on the road P-02 Kyiv — Ivankiv — Ovruch near the village of Poliske

According to Kuleba, temporary crossings were installed in all these places, which are constantly monitored by experts.