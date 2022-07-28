The police are calling on the relatives of the missing persons to submit DNA samples

The National Police calls on relatives of missing persons to submit DNA samples. This should significantly speed up the process of identifying the dead.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"In total, approximately 1,600 bodies of Ukrainians were discovered. Some of them have not yet been identified. Therefore, I am asking the direct relatives of missing or dead people to come to the police and take a DNA test so that we can speed up this work," he said.

Ihor Klymenko said that Ukrainian forensic scientists worked in DNA laboratories at the sites of Russian missile attacks in Kremenchuk and Vinnytsia.

"Thanks to the equipment we received from foreign partners, namely two mobile DNA laboratories, we conduct such tests on the spot and establish the identities of the dead," Ihor Klymenko said.

The police chief also announced that soon the American side will hand over 26 more such DNA laboratories to Ukrainian law enforcement officers.