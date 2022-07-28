Russia struck Donetsk 44 times over the past twenty-four hours. Avdiivka suffered the most attacks

Russia struck Donetsk 44 times over the past twenty-four hours.

This was reported to the National Police.

The Russian occupiers targeted residential buildings and a school in the town of Zalizne, hit the territory of factories in Avdiivka, the Karlivsk filter station and near the reservoir. Civilians died, there are wounded.

The Russian army bombarded residential areas with unguided missiles from the air force, as well as with the help of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and rocket salvo systems.

Avdiivka suffered the most blows — it was attacked 17 times a day. Bakhmut, Toretsk, Soledar, Zalizne, New York, Pivdenne, Pivniche, Hirnyk, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Memryk, Illinivka, Fedorivka, Kostyantynivka, Komyshuvaha were also affected.

Russian occupiers killed civilians in Avdiivka, New York, Bakhmut and Soledar. People died in their homes. In Toretsk alone, Russian shelling destroyed and damaged 12 houses in one day. Residents of Donetsk oblast were left without water due to the destruction of the filter station.

The police showed photos of the consequences of the Russian shelling: