The occupiers lost 160 soldiers and 11 artillery systems over the past day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of July 28:

  • 40 230 soldiers were destroyed (+160 over the past day);
  • 1 742 tanks (+4);
  • 3 979 armored combat vehicles (+8);
  • 894 artillery systems (+11);
  • 258 rocket salvo systems;
  • 117 means of anti-aircraft defense;
  • 222 aircraft;
  • 190 helicopters;
  • 729 drones (+3);
  • 174 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 854 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+7);
  • 75 units of special equipment;

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih direction.