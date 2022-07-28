The occupiers lost 160 soldiers and 11 artillery systems over the past day

Estimated Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of July 28:
- 40 230 soldiers were destroyed (+160 over the past day);
- 1 742 tanks (+4);
- 3 979 armored combat vehicles (+8);
- 894 artillery systems (+11);
- 258 rocket salvo systems;
- 117 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 222 aircraft;
- 190 helicopters;
- 729 drones (+3);
- 174 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 2 854 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+7);
- 75 units of special equipment;
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih direction.