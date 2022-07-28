The United States allocated $500 million for a special fund to respond to the war in Ukraine

The USA has allocated $500 million for the reconstruction and development of the Special Fund for the Crisis Response to the War in Ukraine created by the European Bank.

This is stated in the bankʼs notification.

"Funding comes in the form of grants to support investments. This is an important milestone in the bankʼs fund-raising efforts, as a result of which about €1 billion has now been mobilized for Ukraine and the affected countries," the bankʼs message emphasizes.

According to it, the EBRD will combine new resources provided by donors with donor equity financing. Funding will go towards essential goods, ensuring food and energy security, providing emergency liquidity to small businesses, pharmaceutical companies and vital transport companies, as well as enabling local governments in Ukraine to maintain essential public services for citizens.

The funding will also be used to help refugees in neighboring countries and to help municipalities that host them, the statement reported.