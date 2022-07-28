In Wuhan, China, due to several cases of coronavirus, a million people were sent to quarantine

In Wuhan, China, a million people were sent to quarantine after being found infected with the coronavirus.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Authorities in Wuhan have identified four cases of infection, all of whom are asymptomatic. As a result, it was decided to send almost a million residents of the 12-million-strong city to lockdown.

Quarantine was introduced on the same day when the mentioned cases of infection were detected. All public transport in the area was stopped, and entertainment facilities were closed. The authorities ordered citizens not to leave their homes without an urgent need.