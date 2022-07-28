How the international media covered the Russo-Ukrainian war, July 27

The senior editor of The Atlantic, Gal Beckerman, writes about the "Jewish question" that Russia has been manipulating for decades ― and now again Putin is using the Jews for his geopolitical interests. Last week, the Russian president threatened to close the offices of the Jewish Agency for Israel in Russia, an organization that aims to help Jews return to their homeland, Israel. These threats were probably Putinʼs response to the words of Israelʼs interim prime minister, Yaïr Lapid, who called Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine a war crime. Before that, Sergey Lavrov openly declared that the Jewish president of Ukraine was in charge of the Nazi government, and that Hitler himself had Jewish blood. It seems that after this, despite long-term diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation, Israel still chose a side in the conflict, Beckerman writes. That is probably why Putin switched to strengthening the alliance with those friends he has left. Including Iran, "Israelʼs number one enemy," the article says. Russia has used Jewish emigration as a weapon before, Beckerman notes, and cites examples from the Cold War, when Brezhnev and later Gorbachev opened and closed windows of opportunity for Jews depending on their geopolitical goals. Putin is simply continuing on this path, this time shutting down emigration opportunities to please anti-Israel allies. The state takes away the right to leave it only when it realizes that it has become an undesirable place of residence, writes the author, summing up: "We have already seen it. Jews pay first. But they are not the last ones who suffer."

The US and Russia should start a dialogue before itʼs too late, political scientist Samuel Charap and researcher Jeremy Shapiro write in a column for The New York Times. According to the authors, although the West provides limited support to Ukraine and, in particular, does not supply missiles capable of hitting targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, this support nevertheless strengthens the spiral of escalation. The more weapons the West provides to Ukraine, the more death and destruction Russia brings, write Shapiro and Charap. The only way to break this cycle is to start negotiations, which, although they will be difficult, risky and will require significant diplomatic efforts, but will be able to identify possible compromises. Otherwise, the war will go beyond the borders of Ukraine and has every chance to turn into an open conflict between the Russian Federation and NATO, the authors believe.