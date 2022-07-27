The President stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Antonivskyi Bridge to cut off the logistics of the occupiers

The Antonivskyi bridge near Kherson, damaged by the Ukrainian military, will be rebuilt, but only by the official authorities of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address.

"Regarding the Antonivskyi bridge in Kherson and other crossings in the oblast. Of course, they will all be rebuilt, but by us. We are doing everything to ensure that the occupiers do not have any logistical opportunities on our land," the president said.

The Dnipro in Kherson oblast has three crossings: the Antonivskyi automobile bridge, the Antonivskyi railway bridge 6 km from it, as well as the dam of the Kakhovskyi reservoir in Nova Kakhovka, another 70 km away. The most important among them is the first one, because it crosses two rivers at once: the Dnipro and its left tributary the Konka, and also leads to Kherson. This bridge was captured on February 25, and Kherson was taken only after that.