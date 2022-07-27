”The hand will not tremble.” The Secretary of the National Security Council announced Ukraineʼs readiness to destroy military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation

The leadership of Ukraine will have enough political will to destroy the military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation from which the Ukrainian land is being shelled.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, said this on the air of the telethon.

The presenter asked whether the political and military leadership of Ukraine will have the will to eliminate military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation that are firing on Ukraine.

"As for the will, we have it. This will saved us on February 24-25. And if it becomes necessary, believe me, no oneʼs hand will hesitate to sign what needs to be signed in order for the objects you are talking about to be destroyed. Moreover, our presidentʼs statement that we will respond precisely to those territories where it comes from is a clear confirmation of this," Danilov replied.