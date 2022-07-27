Partisans blew up “police” cars in occupied Kherson. One occupier died, the other is in hospital

Ukrainian partisans blew up a car of the so-called policemen in occupied Kherson. One of them died, the other is in the hospital.

This information was confirmed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"The resistance movement in the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast continues to distribute "tickets to Kobzonʼs concert" among supporters of "Russian world" and local collaborators. This time, the "ticket" was given to the crew of the so-called police of the Russian occupation administration," the report says.

They reminded that all traitors will receive retribution for helping the Russian occupiers.

Russian propagandists also confirm that the car of the "policemen" was blown up, but say that both collaborators were injured.