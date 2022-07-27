The SSU detained the head of the lawmaker Andriy Derkachʼs security

Law enforcement officers detained the head of the MPʼs security Andriy Derkach for illegal storage of weapons and ammunition.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the SSU.

He is the former SSU employee Oleksandr Shtokal. Several hand grenades and cartridges for rifled firearms were taken from him. Materials were also discovered and removed, which testify to the long-term subversive activities of the current Peopleʼs Deputy against Ukraine, his constant connections with representatives of the aggressor state and collaborators.

According to the Security Service, the person involved was close to a fugitive incumbent deputy, whom the SSU considers involved in working for the Russian special services. In particular, this deputy oversaw the creation of a number of private security companies in various regions in order to use these structures for a quick takeover of Ukraine.

Currently, a notice of suspicion is being prepared for the detainee under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).