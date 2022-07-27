Lithuania banned the entry of Patriarch Kirill

Lithuania has banned the entry of Russian Patriarch Kirill, who supports the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Delfi.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs commented on it as follows: "Patriarch Kirill deliberately denies the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, justifies and supports the aggressive actions of Russia, which grossly violate the norms and principles of international law."

"In the propaganda media, Patriarch Kirill openly calls the residents of Ukraine "participants of the Nazi regime" who should be deported or destroyed. On February 27, 2022, Patriarch Kirill blessed the Russian military participating in the war," the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated.

The leadership of the Orthodox Church of Lithuania claims that it has already sent a request to grant it the status of church self-government. The Commission of the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church has begun consideration of this request.