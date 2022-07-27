US senators call for sanctions against the sale of Russian oil to China

American senators call on the United States to impose sanctions on Chinaʼs purchase of oil and other energy sources from Russia.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

Republican senators Marco Rubio, and Rick Scott of Florida, and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, have introduced a bill that would impose fines on any entity that insures or registers tankers carrying oil or liquefied natural gas from Russia to China.

According to Marco Rubio, by buying Russian energy carriers, China is supporting Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.

"Any entity, including Chinese state-owned companies, that helps them do this should face serious consequences," he stated.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded to the senator during a regular press briefing in Beijing, saying Rubio is "known for blaming everything on China and knows nothing about political ethics."

"China always opposes unilateral illegal sanctions and extraterritorial jurisdiction, which have no basis in international law," Zhao added.