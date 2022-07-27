The Security Service of Ukraine detained an informant who gave Belarusians the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Rivne oblast, an enemy informer was detained, who gave information about Ukrainian troops to Belarusian law enforcement officers.

This was reported by the SSU and the Prosecutorʼs Office.

The detainee turned out to be a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk oblast. He collected information about the location of roadblocks, the deployment and movement of servicemen and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as other formations in the western regions of the country. He and the Belarusians were especially interested in fortifications on the border territories.

The man transferred the data while illegally crossing the border. Currently, the SSU is checking the manʼs other "visits" to enemy law enforcement officers and special services.

The informant was informed of suspicion for disclosing military information (Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code). He faces from 5 to 8 years in prison.