Two officials were detained in Kyiv for systematically demanding bribes from carriers

Law enforcement officers detained in Kyiv the deputy director of the Department of Transport of the KCSA (Kyiv City State Adminisatrtion) and the director of one of the enterprises of the Kyiv State Administration for demanding bribes from motor carriers.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the extortion scheme was organized by the deputy head of the transport infrastructure department, and the director of the enterprise was its intermediary.

From July 2021, officials demanded $270 000 from the co-owner of three bus carriers for permission to work in the city "without obstacles." In case of refusal, the deputy director threatened problems in the carrierʼs work.

Managers received more than $50 000 in January and February this year. They demanded another $220 000 for the extension of the transportation permit until the end of 2022. The SBI noted that due to the actions of officials, the carrier had to raise fares for citizens.

The officials were detained at the time of handing over the money. During urgent searches at the residence of the detainees and in the office premises of the KCSA, they found money, documents and weapons, the origin of which is currently being established.